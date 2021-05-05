More than 320,000 Filipinos fully vaccinated vs COVID-19, says DOH

The University of the Philippines - Diliman in Quezon City converts its gymnasium into a COVID-19 vaccination center for university workers and members of its community on May 4, 2021. The center is manned by qualified volunteers including university alumni. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A total of 320,586 Filipinos are fully-protected against COVID-19, having received their 2 vaccine doses, the health department said on Wednesday.

According to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, the total number of Filipinos who already received their 2nd vaccine dose accounts for 0.46 percent of the government's target 70 million by the end of the year.

The Department of Health (DOH) said in its latest vaccine statistics, meanwhile, that the government was able to administer 2,065,235 jabs as of May 4.

Of this figure, 97 percent or 1,744,649 individuals already received their allocated 1st dose, while 18 percent already got their 2nd shot.

According to the agency, out of the 4,040,600 doses that reached the country, 3,970,680 or 98 percent have already been distributed to local government units since the country's inoculation rollout on Mar. 1.

The country's 7-day average vaccination rate reached 36,491, the bulletin showed. This figure slightly increased from last week's average 35,320.

Earlier in the day, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it has authorized the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

The Philippines has placed an initial order of 200,000 COVID-19 jabs from the American pharmaceutical giant and expects the doses to be delivered by next month.

President Rodrigo Duterte was, meanwhile, inoculated against COVID-19 on Monday using China's Sinopharm vaccine, which has yet to receive regulatory approval in the Philippines.

The country has received supplies of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Russia's Gamaleya Institute, all of which are already being rolled out.

— With reports from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News