PH logs 5,685 new COVID-19 cases

The University of the Philippines - Diliman in Quezon City converts its gymnasium into a COVID-19 vaccination center for university workers and members of its community on May 4, 2021. The center is manned by qualified volunteers including university alumni. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE)—The Philippines recorded 5,685 additional COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, raising the country's cumulative total to 1,073,555, the country's health department said.

Five testing laboratories failed to submit data on time, while fewer samples were received by laborites for testing over the weekend, resulting in the relatively low number of new cases, said the Department of Health.

COVID-related deaths rose to 17,800, up by 178. According to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, this is the highest number of deaths announced in nearly 6 weeks, or since April 12.

According to the DOH, the newly reported fatalities include 112 that were initially tagged as recoveries.

Meanwhile, the number of infected individuals who recuperated from the respiratory disease increased by 8,961 to 993,042, accounting for 92.5 percent of the Philippines' total recorded cases.

Active cases stood at 62,713, the lowest in 7 weeks. It accounts for 5.8 percent of the total recorded cases.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said this is also the 5th straight day that the number of remaining active infections declined.

Out of 33,449 individuals who underwent testing for COVID-19 on Monday, 14.9 percent were found positive for it.

Twenty-two duplicates were excluded from the overall tally, said the DOH, 17 of which were recoveries.

The DOH earlier in the day said out of 117 travelers from India currently under quarantine in the country, 6 tested positive for COVID-19. The agency did not disclose their nationalities.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire also pointed out that the government is trying to locate 6 other travelers who stayed or passed through India, where recorded COVID-19 infections have already topped 20 million.

The Philippines has so far been able to fully vaccinate more than 289,000 Filipinos against COVID-19 since the inoculation rollout in March, based on government data as of May 2.

Those fully vaccinated accounts for 0.41 percent of the government's 70 million target by the end of the year.

Worldwide, 60.2 million are still battling the respiratory disease, data from Johns Hopkins University showed.

A total of 3.2 million, meanwhile, have died due to COVID-19, while nearly 91 million already recovered from it, according to the running tally.

— With reports from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

