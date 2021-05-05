Philippines administers at least 2 million COVID-19 shots

A health worker shows the vial of the Sputnik V COVID19 vaccine during its rollout at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City on May 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines has administered at least 2 million COVID-19 shots, a health official said on Wednesday.

Some 1.7 million people have received their first of 2 vaccine doses, said Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje.

Meanwhile, 320,586 second doses have been administered, a slide that she flashed during a public briefing showed.

Taken together, Cabotaje said: "Nasa 2 million na iyong ating naabot na jabs kahapon."

(We have reached 2 million jabs as of yesterday.)

The Philippines has so far received 4.040 million COVID-19 shots, majority of which went to Metro Manila and surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal provinces, said Cabotaje.

This area, which government calls "NCR Plus", is under the second strictest quarantine level until mid-May to arrest an uptick in coronavirus infections.

Health workers received the bulk of the vaccine doses, followed by senior citizens, people with health risks, and essential workers, Cabotaje said.

The Philippines has logged 1,067,892 coronavirus infections, of which 66,060 were active as of Monday.

Among the hardest hit in Asia by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippines aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people or about two-thirds of its population against the respiratory disease this year.



