Only pre-registered Parañaque residents will get Sputnik V vaccine: mayor

Senior Citizens belonging to the A2 category line up for the Sputnik V COVID19 vaccine inside the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City on May 4, 2021. 15,000 doses of the Russian vaccine arrived in the country last Saturday which will be distributed to 4 hospitals and 3 vaccination facilities in the NCR. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Only Parañaque residents pre-registered for COVID-19 vaccination will be accommodated on the second day of the city's Sputnik V rollout, its mayor said Wednesday.

Some 2,100 residents were inoculated with Sputnik V on Tuesday, Olivarez said, citing data from the City Health Office. Of this figure, 1,200 were healthworkers and persons with comorbidities (A1 and A3 category), while 800 were senior citizens (A2 category), he said.

Nearly 1,000 doses of the Russian vaccine remain, he added.

"Maraming nagwalk-in... Pati raw ibang karatig-probinsiya may nagpunta din po para pumila," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Many were walk-in appointments. Some were even from nearby provinces.)

"Ang system po natin para maging orderly, naka-online register po kayo dapat sa ating city. Makakatanggap po kayo ng text kung kasama po kayo sa bibigyan ng vaccination."

(Our system, in order to be orderly, is residents should be registered online. They will receive a text if they would be included among those who will receive the vaccine.)

The city will prioritize on Wednesday those who received a text message confirming their vaccination schedule, Olivarez said. These belong to the A1 to A3 categories, he added.

The Philippines, as of Sunday, has administered 1.94 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.