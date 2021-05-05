Former VP Binay says ABS-CBN shutdown has damaged democratic institutions

Ex-Vice President Jejomar Binay said the Filipino people suffered the "tragic consequences" of ABS-CBN's broadcast shutdown as information "can spell the difference between life and death" during times of disaster. File



MANILA — Former Vice President Jejomar Binay on Wednesday said the closure of ABS-CBN exactly one year ago has inflicted damage to the country's democratic institutions, which can only be "repaired" once the network is allowed again to operate.

"The network’s closure should always be seen and remembered as proof that even in the midst of a pandemic, there are those in positions of power who see opportunities to pursue a clearly political project," Binay said in a statement Wednesday, one year since ABS-CBN was forced to shut down its free TV and radio operations over an expired broadcast franchise, which the network had been trying to renew years prior.

Two months later, a House panel rejected ABS-CBN's franchise bid over alleged violations, a fruition of earlier pronouncements by President Rodrigo Duterte against the network.

Media watchdogs and observers worldwide have said the shutdown was an attack against press freedom and was meant to send a "chilling effect" among journalists whose job is to hold power to account.

Binay said the shutdown of the network was a "punishment" for coming out with news perceived to be critical of the administration.

"From this viewpoint, the closure of ABS-CBN can be seen as a form of subsequent punishment. The network has been made to pay severely for news reports and commentaries criticizing government policies, agencies, and personalities. The network was shut down because of a perceived personal slight," Binay said.

But in extracting personal revenge, the "submissive and spineless" legislators that served as the network's "executioners" have effectively caused suffering and misery to millions of Filipinos, whose entertainment, and sometimes survival, depended on the network.

"In doing so, they have also deprived millions of Filipinos, particularly those in the provinces, of access to news and information from which they could make vital and sometimes life saving decisions. That is on the conscience of the network’s executioners," Binay said.

The former vice president reiterated that the shutdown of the Philippines' major broadcaster was unconstitutional, citing the Bill of Rights which assures and protects freedom of expression.

"As I have said before, the Constitutional guarantee of freedom of expression - press freedom in particular - takes precedence over the hurt feeling of elected officials," he said.

One year since its free TV and radio shutdown, ABS-CBN has migrated many of its operations to the digital world where it continues to pioneer innovations.

