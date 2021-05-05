DOH 'studying' child-friendly COVID-19 vaccines

Students wear face masks in a school in Brgy Batasan Hills, Quezon City on Feb. 3, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday said it is studying COVID-19 vaccines that may be administered to minors, saying the government would "very much welcome" shipments of these from the United States.

US pharmaceutical giants Pfizer, BioNtech, and Novavax have been developing jabs that may be administered to kids under 12-years old.

"Napakagandang balita niyan... Ngayon pa lang, pinag-aaralan na natin," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press conference.

"Once ma-approve 'yan, 'pag nagkaroon tayo ng ganiyang bakuna, it's very much welcome by our government so that we can also inoculate this sector of the population," she said.

"It is very much welcome kung makakakuha tayo ng ganito," she said.

So far, the Philippines has been using AstraZeneca, Sinovac, and Sputnik V jabs in the government's inoculation program. These 3 vaccines may only be given to individuals aged at least 18 years old.

Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE began testing their COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12 in March, which will include children as young as 6 months.

The pediatric tests come as the US prepares to reopen schools and fully resume physical classes, a year since the pandemic began.

