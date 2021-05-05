DFA reports 41 fresh COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

Travellers wearing personal protective equipment as a precuation against COVID-19 arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Parańaque City on March 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday reported 41 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos overseas, raising the overall tally to 18,457.

According to data collated by ABS-CBN News, the day's new infections among Pinoys abroad is the highest in 2 weeks or since April 22, when 53 cases were announced.

A total of 6,018 Filipinos abroad, meanwhile, are still battling the disease.

Figures today show 41 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new recoveries, and no new fatality among Filipinos abroad. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases and recoveries among our nationals abroad to 18,457 and 11,292 respectively.@teddyboylocsin #DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/gXXIjVBX0q — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) May 5, 2021

There were 3 more who recuperated from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 11,292.

For the 4th straight day, the agency announced no new fatalities. The death toll among Pinoys outside the country stood at 1,147.

There are currently 94 countries or territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Philippine authorities on Wednesday announced the widening of the travel ban imposed on travelers from India as precaution against a COVID-19 variant first detected there.

Travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka will be prohibited from entering the Philippines starting "0001H of 07 May Manila time until 2359H 14 May 2021," according to a memorandum issued by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

India is battling the world's worst surge in coronavirus infections following the detection of a new coronavirus variant there.

The Philippines suspended the entry of travelers from India from April 29 to May 14.

In the Philippines, more than 1.073 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded, as of Wednesday, of which more than 62,000 are considered active infections.

COVID-related deaths reached 17,800, while recoveries topped 993,000.

- With reports from Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News