'Damay at Dangal': Group to launch virtual 'national day of mourning' May 9

The family of Rodolfo Santos is accorded just a few seconds to grieve at the doorstep of Baesa Crematorium in Novaliches on May 5, 2020. The facility is where bodies of COVID-related deaths in Quezon City are cremated and follows strict physical distancing rules, even for deaths that are not Covid-related. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A people's group on Wednesday said it would launch a virtual "national day of mourning" on Sunday to collectively commemorate the people who died in the Philippines during the pandemic.

Called "Damay at Dangal," the memorial on May 9 want to stress the importance of remembering the individuals claimed by the virus or even those who died during the health crisis, said former Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo.

The launch will have interfaith ritual, prayers, performances. At the end of the event, some names of those who died will be read, according to Taguiwalo.

"Babasahin ang 75 names na panimula. Nandiyan ang mga kilalang doktor natin, nurses, artista, propesor, mayroon ding mga nanay, anak, victims ng [extrajudicial killings]," she explained in an interview on ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We will read 75 names at the beginning. This includes the names of prominent doctors, nurses, celebrities, professors, ordinary Filipinos, and EJK victims.)

Collective grieving can also help people cope with the effects of the health crisis, she said, which has become harder due to the restrictions and limitations imposed by authorities to stem the virus spread.

With gatherings for a wake prohibited and even visits to other households restricted under quarantine rules, messages of condolences are being sent remotely, and the late are now eulogized largely virtually— on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter timelines and comment threads.

"Para makatulong din sa pag-grieve, yung ganitong collective effort.... Mahirap, hindi makalabas na, hindi makapagsimba. Nag-deteriorate ang kanilang health sa panahon ng pandemic at part yon ng epekto sa atin," she explained.

(This could help in grieving, this collective effort. It has been hard to go out, even go to Church. Some people's health deteriorated during the pandemic, which is a part of the crisis' impact to us)

The organizers also plan to do this every 9th of the month, she said.

Those who want to have the names of their loved ones read could send it to their Facebook page.

Watch more in iWantTFC

To date, 17,800 Filipinos have died due to COVID-19.

In 2020, the Philippine Statistics Authority said that the novel coronavirus claimed 27,967 lives, which include probable and suspect COVID-19 cases.

The health department earlier said that it only counted confirmed COVID-19 cases for the fatalities it already tallied.