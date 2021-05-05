'Being polite with China means they can keep pushing': Analyst backs Locsin tweet vs China

President Rodrigo Duterte discusses matters with People's Republic of China State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. during a courtesy call on the President at the Malacañang Palace on January 16, 2021. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo

MANILA - A security analyst on Wednesday backed Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. for tweeting a profanity against China after Beijing failed to pull out Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

Speaking to ANC, Anders Corr of New York-based Corr Analytics said Locsin's expletive-laden post on Twitter telling China to "GET THE *CK OUT" of Philippine waters was a "breakthrough" in terms of how Manila was approaching its maritime dispute with Beijing.

"I think the foreign secretary has made a very courageous statement. It was from his heart. It was ultimately the right thing to say in terms of the strength of his words," Corr said.

"I think we do need to start being more clear with Beijing, being more direct in our language not only the Philippines but the United States and the European Union."

"As long as we're being polite with Beijing, they know they can keep pushing and taking more territory," he added.

Locsin on Tuesday apologized to his Chinese counterpart, a day after demanding that China remove its ships from the West Philippine Sea.

“I won’t plead the last provocation as an excuse for losing it; but if Wang Yi is following Twitter then I’m sorry for hurting his feelings but his alone,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

"It’s been my elusive dream to copy until I attain in mind and manner the elegance of Wang Yi. His opinion alone matters. He… mentored me in my Myanmar understanding and response. I went to China to get his advice before the ASEAN leaders summit and followed it to the letter."

Corr, however, noted Locsin did not apologize to China but only to the Chinese foreign minister.

"The apology really isn't an apology because he only apologized to [Foreign Minister] Wang Yi. He didn't apologize to China. He didn't apologize to [Chinese President] Xi Jinping. So, I think his apology was a backhanded reiteration of his original statement, which I think is a good thing," he said.

China's Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, told Locsin to mind his "basic manners".

"We hope that [a] certain individual from the Philippine side will mind basic manners and act in ways that suit his status," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a regular press briefing in Beijing.

Manila has filed several protests following the illegal presence of Chinese ships in the country's exclusive economic zone.

Beijing does not recognize the 2016 ruling of an arbitral tribunal in The Hague, which junked its "historical" claims to almost the entire South China Sea.

