49 Chinese, huli sa Sarangani dahil sa kakulangan ng work, travel documents

MAYNILA - Arestado ang 49 Chinese nationals sa Sarangani province sa umano’y pagtatrabaho sa bansa nang walang kaukulang work permit.

Ayon sa Bureau of Immigration, Biyernes nang matimbog ang mga dayuhan sa pinapasukang steel company sa Kamanga sa Maasim, Sarangani.

"Our operatives received information from concerned citizens regarding the presence of aliens in the region, our Mindanao Intelligence Task Group conducted surveillance and found out that there were aliens working in manual labor,” ayon kay Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente.

Lumalabas na noong Marso nakakuha ng work permit ang mga dayuhan sa Bureau of Immigration subalit lumabas na nagkaroon ng “misrepresentation” ang mga ito sa kanilang aplikasyon para sa permit.

"These aliens presented themselves as skilled servicemen that would conduct short-time work in the company. However when we conducted an audit, we confirmed that they falsified their documents and misrepresented themselves," dagdag ni Morente.

Isa lang sa 50 nagtatrabaho ang nakapagpresenta ng kaukulang dokumento, na pinakawalan kalaunan ng mga awtoridad.

Ang 49 iba ay sasampahan ng kasong paglabag sa Immigration Act of 1940. Dinala na sila sa holding facility ng BI sa Sarangani, at nakatakda silang dalhin sa warden facility ng BI sa Davao kung negatibo sa kanilang RT-PCR COVID-19 test.

— Ulat ni Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News