165 Manila health workers vaccinated in Sputnik V rollout

MANILA—Some 165 health workers have been inoculated with Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Tuesday, its medical director said.

The medical frontliners were from local and national government hospitals, according to Dr. Grace Padilla.

"At first akala namin walang magpapabakuna ng Sputnik V kaya lang surprisingly nagkaroon kami ng medical frontliners na willing at excited magpabakuna," Padilla told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo Wednesday.

(At first we thought no one would want to be vaccinated with Sputnik V but surprisingly many medical frontliners were willing and were excited to get inoculated.)

"Dinala sa'min yung bakuna nu'ng isang araw then the following day dun namin ni-roll, 'yung information baka hindi pa nila natanggap."

(We received the vaccines the other day then we rolled it out the next day, so we thought maybe they would have not received enough information yet.)

No adverse effects were reported during the first day of Sputnik V's rollout, Padilla said.

The hospital received 3,000 doses of the Russian COVID-19 jab, some of which will be transferred to Ospital ng Maynila for its rollout Wednesday, according to Padilla.

"Hopefully within 1 week makaya naming mabakunahan lahat ng pupunta," she said.

(Hopefully we vaccinate everyone who comes within a week.)

Some 75 percent of Sta. Ana Hospital's health workers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, she added.

The Philippines, as of Sunday, has administered 1.94 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.