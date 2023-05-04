Facade of the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu. Photo courtesy of UP Cebu Public Information Office

CEBU — The University of the Philippines Cebu campus (UP Cebu) on Thursday decided to shift classes online for the next few days due to rising "probable" COVID-19 cases.

The campus would be holding classes virtually until next Thursday, May 11.

UP Cebu Chancellor Leo Malagar earlier issued a memorandum saying they were “taking immediate action to protect the health and safety of our community by temporarily transitioning to online classes.”

But he clarified that while all courses would be temporarily shifting to online, access to studios or laboratories and the High School program are exempted.

Malagar said these select classes "will continue to be conducted on campus while adhering to stringent safety protocols," including the wearing of face masks inside campus and social distancing.

Meanwhile, all classrooms would be thoroughly disinfected while classes are held online "to ensure a safe learning environment upon our return,” Malagar added.

Campus access would still be allowed and all services would continue to be available.

Data from the UP Cebu clinic showed multiple complaints from students and staff showing respiratory symptoms.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) in Central Visayas said there was no significant increase of COVID-19 cases in the region.

Based on the latest DOH data, there were 601 active coronavirus cases in Central Visayas, with only 26 new infections from last week.

Cebu City had the most number of active cases at 218.

"We did not see a rise in cases. There is also no rise in admissions at hospitals, no alarming COVID admissions," DOH Central Visayas regional director Jaime Bernadas said in Cebuano at a press conference this week.

OCTA Research earlier said Metro Manila recorded a rise in its COVID-19 positivity rate, as it rose by 7 points to 19.7 percent as of May 2 from 12.7 percent a week prior.

—report from Annie Perez

