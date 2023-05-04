Magnitude 5.8 quake hits northern Luzon

MANILA — A magnitude 5.8 earthquake rocked parts of northern Luzon Thursday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, hit off the shores of Maconacon, Isabela at 8:49 a.m.

The quake was felt in the following areas across the Ilocos Region and Cagayan Valley:

Intensity V - Peñablanca, Enrile, and Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

Intensity IV - Batac City, Ilocos Norte

Intensity II - Pasuquin, Bacarra, and Laoag City, Ilocos Norte

Instrumental intensities were also recorded in the following places:

Intensity V - Penablanca, Cagayan

Intensity IV - Gonzaga, Cagayan

Intensity III - Ilagan, Isabela

Intensity II - Casiguran, Aurora; Pasuquin, Laoag City, and Batac, Ilocos Norte; Vigan City, Ilocos Sur; Santiago City, Isabela; Tabuk, Kalinga; Madella, Quirino

Intensity I - Bangued, Abra; Diapaculao and Baler, Aurora; Narvacan, Ilocos Sur; Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya

No damage was expected from the quake, Phivolcs said, but it advised residents of the quake-hit areas to prepare for possible aftershocks.

Strong earthquakes are recurrent in the Philippines due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

