The Land Transportation Office showcases the LTO command Center as they monitor traffic situations in major roads from close circuit monitors at the Department of Transportation headquarters in Quezon City on June 03, 2022, Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has formed a committee to review the current exams for driver's license and shorten this, noting how the examinations became a hotspot for fixers.

LTO Chief Jay Art Tugade admitted in a statement Thursday that the current examination could last up to an hour to complete.

"The instruction I gave to our committee was to compress the exam. This exam reportedly takes about an hour. The agency is now studying how to shorten the exam," said Tugade.

"I believe that by reducing the exam duration, our applicants will not seek out fixers and will opt to take the exam themselves," he added.

The LTO chief told ABS-CBN News in a text message they target to release the revised version of the examinations by June 1.

Sought for clarification how long an individual could answer the fresh set of questionnaires, the official said the committee was "still working on the details."

But the panel, the LTO said in the statement, would condense the content "without sacrificing the purpose" and still help drivers to become competent.

The examinations being reviewed include the licenses for a non-professional driver, new conductor, changing the classification from non-professional to professional, and adding a restriction code.

Aside from this, the committee is also studying to make customized questionnaires "depending on the license classification or driver's license code the applicant is applying for."

Tugade last month said his office was reviewing more of its policies to make processes and renewals more convenient to the public so they could prevent their reliance on fixers.

