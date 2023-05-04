Lawmakers flag DOH for unspent funds

MANILA — A lawmaker from the House of Representatives on Thursday flagged the Department of Health (DOH) for having a "big" undisbursed budget.

"I was looking at the Statement of Appropriations, Allotments, Obligations Disbursements and Balances, particularly for 2022. And as of today, 87 percent na po ang na-disburse. So it seems like it's a high number. However, if you look at it in absolute terms, meron pa rin tayong P23 billion plus na unobligated," House Appropriations Committee Senior Vice chair Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo said.

"Malaki-laki rin po yun, sayang yung P23 billion," she pointed out.

For 2022, DOH had a P221.18 billion allotment, of which P194.16 billion was obligated and P153.88 billion actually disbursed, leaving an unobligated allotment of P27 billion.

This pegs the obligation rate at 88 percent and disbursement rate at 79 percent. For 2021, DOH had a higher obligation rate of 94 percent and disbursement rate of 76 percent.

Quimbo zeroed in on what she thinks is a weak link.

"Nakikita ko dito, medyo weak link. In other words, yung nagpapababa talaga ng obligation ninyo, for example, would be under public health programs. One would be COVID 19 lab network commodities. Kasi po, P7.9 billion yung appropriated; unobligated continues to be P4.6 billion. In other words, ang obligation rate is only 41 percent," she noted.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire explained, "It's P7.9 billion. Doon po sa breakdown po nito, around P4.2 billion would be allocated for the commodities, which are RT PCR kits, antigen kits... Yun pong ating guidelines in the middle of I think 2022, nabago because we were having decreasing cases already. Nabago yung guidelines natin for testing, kaya medyo bumaba po yung demand," Vergeire said.

Appropriations Committee Chair Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co urged the DOH to already give out masks and protective gear to everyone and minimize keeping them in storage houses.

Meanwhile, Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman and Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin, a former Secretary of Health, took the agency to task for its delayed procurement of family planning commodities.

Vergeire told lawmakers the DOH has not disbursed any amount for this project last year because it is not yet done with procurement. Instead, old stocks are being used, she said.

The discussions on the utilization of the 2022 funds of the DOH happened during the Oversight Hearing of the agency's budget.

"This is to ensure the efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability of the national government and all its agencies in the authorized appropriations by Congress as provided under Section 29, Article VI of the 1987 Constitution," Quimbo said.

