MANILA — The Cordillera Human Rights Alliance on Thursday expressed concerned over the safety of 2 individuals feared to be under the custody of state agents.

Indigenous peoples rights defender Gene Roz Jamil De Jesus and his companion Dexter Capuyan have been reported missing since April 28.

CHRA spokesperson Casselle Ton said the pair's last known location was in Rizal where Capuyan sought medical treatment.

De Jesus, a resident of Bulacan, is the information and networking officer of the Philippine Task Force for Indigenous Peoples' Rights.

Meanwhile, Capuyan, who is from La Trinidad, Benguet, is accused of being a New People's Army leader operating in the Ilocos and Cordillera regions, with a P1.8 million bounty for his arrest.

Ton said her group believed state security units have De Jesus and Capuyan in custody, citing past disappearance of activists.

"We still continue the search. We still continue the public and government officials and the Commission on Human Rights to help us surface these 2," she told "Rundown".

De Jesus' mother, Dittz, also asked for the public's help in locating her son. She is an overseas Filipino worker in Italy.

"Umaasa po kami sa tulong ng masa na sana mailabas ang aming anak na buhay at safe," she said.