Passengers traveling via the MRT-3 North Avenue station in Quezon City wear face masks on April 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday sought to allay concern over a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

"We don't need to panic," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire told the House Appropriations Committee, saying that her agency was keeping an eye on the nation's health care capacity.

"If it's manageable, then we are good," she said.

The Philippines on Wednesday reported 867 additional coronavirus infections, while the nationwide positivity rate reached 17.1 percent.

COVID variants, public mobility, waning immunity, and decline in mask use contributed to the uptick in cases, Vergeire said.

But when asked about a return of mask mandates, Vergeire said, “We do not like back-and-forth policies that every time the cases rise, ibabalik ang restriction; 'pag nawala, tatanggalin.”

(We do not like back-and-forth policies that every time the cases rise we bring back restrictions and if cases decrease we ease rules.)

“We'd like that our individual behaviors or risk should be assessed by each and every one of us. We know how to protect ourselves,” she said, urging Filipinos to get booster shots against COVID-19.

BIVALENT JABS

Vergeire said donated bivalent vaccines, which would arrive by the end of May, would be given first to frontliners and senior citizens.

Bivalent vaccines are modified jabs that target the omicron variant and the original form of the virus.

The DOH "opted for donations" and had yet to procure bivalent vaccines because "we didn't have a policy basis for us to go through the procurement process," Vergeire said, citing the lifting of the state of calamity for COVID-19.

"Because of that, [our] vaccination law became invalid," Vergeire said.

ARCTURUS

The DOH is still waiting for the results of the latest genome sequencing to check if omicron subvariant XBB.1.16, dubbed "Arcturus" on social media, has spread to other areas, Vergeire said.

So far, the Philippines has detected one case of the Arcturus. The patient has recovered.

The government is also preparing to "decouple" or separate the COVID alert levels from restrictions, according to Vergeire.

The alert levels will instead serve as a risk communication tool for communities and local government units.

"Di na po natin itatali 'yung restrictions doon,” Vergeire said.

(We no longer base restrictions there.)