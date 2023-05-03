CORONATION OF THEIR MAJESTIES: A glimpse of the dress rehearsal

London- Pulled along the procession route by six horses, the crowds had a glimpse of the Diamond Jubilee State Coach during last night’s rehearsal in Central London.

Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom

The Band Of The Household Cavalry led the parade, with UK national anthem playing, just after 12:20 am. Thousands of soldiers in full military uniform marched in the early hours of Wednesday while the rest of the city slept.

Crowds gathered along St James' Park and The Mall, with many trying to have a glimpse of the early-hour spectacle, a preview of May 6th procession during the coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The procession started at Buckingham Palace through the Centre Gate, and proceeded down The Mall, passing through Admiralty Arch and south of King Charles I Island, down Whitehall and along Parliament Street.

The King’s Diamond Jubilee State Coach was built in Australia in 2012 and first used in 2014.

