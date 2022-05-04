Presidential aspirant Leody de Guzman and running mate Walden Bello greet supporters at the Pasig Mega Market on April 26, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

MANILA — Presidential candidate Leody de Guzman is not questioning his poor standing in the latest pre-election survey, but he said Wednesday he already achieved something even before voters cast their ballot on May 9.

"Kung tama ‘yung survey at hindi pa rin nila ma-get ‘yung aking mensahe, so be it. Wala tayong magagawa roon dahil first time kong tumakbo sa pagka-presidente," the labor leader told reporters ahead of his slate's Miting de Avance at the the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City.

(If the survey is accurate and people still did not get my message, so be it. We can't do anything about it because I'm a first-time presidential candidate.)

De Guzman ranks 8th among 10 presidential aspirants in the upcoming elections in the April survey of Pulse Asia. Of the 2,400 respondents nationwide, 0.3 percent said they will vote for him if the elections were held at that time.

The poll was topped by former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., with 56 percent, followed by Vice President Leni Robredo, who got 23 percent.

Pulse Asia President Ronald Holmes acknowledged that the actual results of the May 9 elections may be different from that of their final pre-election survey as the latter was conducted around three weeks ahead of voting day and aggressive campaigning continues.

"Ako naman ay tumakbo kasi gusto ko lang naman mag-offer ng alternative na candidate, na iba roon sa naging kasanayan ng mga botante na ibinoboto nila na mga kandidato na galing sa mga mayayaman," de Guzman said.

(I ran because I want to offer voters an alternative candidate, someone who is not the usual candidate that comes from the elite.)

"Ngayon ay sinubok ko... At ngayon lang nangyari yun," he added.

(I tried it this time... And this happened only now.)

As he is not a traditional politician, de Guzman said he is fighting for his advocacies not only in these elections but during "all seasons", starting even way back in 1983.

But he noted that his presidential campaign has certainly allowed him to tap a wider platform for the causes he has been pushing for.

"Ngayon, napakalawak nung platform na nai-provide sa akin ng media at lahat ng iba’t iba pang institusyon para maipaabot ‘yung assessment namin sa problema ng ating bansa at sa mga ispesipikong solusyon upang magkaroon tayo ng bagong pamahalaan at maging pamahalaan ito ng tao na sa matagal na panahon ay inaasam ng mga mamamayan," said de Guzman.

(Now, the media and many other institutions have provided me a very wide platform for me to share our assessment of the problems in the country and the specific solutions for us to have a new government, one that is of the people, which, for the longest time, is what we have longed for.)

Compared with his 2019 senatorial bid, the labor leader said more people now are aware about him, even crediting his “alternative” programs.

De Guzman's running mate, Prof. Walden Bello, is also expected to attend the team's the Miting de Avance.

- report from Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

