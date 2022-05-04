Members of the Electoral Board and poll watchers conduct their final testing and sealing of vote counting machines at Melencio M. Castelo Elementary School in Quezon City on May 3, 2022. Around 65.7 million domestic voters are expected to cast their votes for national and local positions for the May 9 election. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Teaching and nonteaching personnel who will not serve as poll workers in the May 9 elections no longer need to report to schools until May 13, the Department of Education said Wednesday, overturning a previous order.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones said teachers who are not involved in the elections would attend to other school tasks.

"Hindi sila kailangang mag-report, pero kailangang patuloy ang kanilang mga gawain. 'Yong pag-aayos ng records nila, halimbawa. Mayroong iba mag-a-attend ng webinars," Briones said in a public briefing.

(They don't need to report, but they need to continue with their other tasks. For example, they can fix their records. Others will be attending webinars.)

"Hindi nauubusan ng trabaho ang teachers so time nila ito for catch-up pero hindi sila obligadong pumasok," she added.

(Teachers never run out of tasks, so this is a time for them to catch-up but they are not obligated to physically report to schools.)

The DepEd earlier required all teachers to physically report to schools from May 2 to 13, even though classes were suspended to give way to the national and local elections — an order that was questioned by teachers' groups.

In the same briefing, Briones reported that 37,219 schools would be used as polling centers in next week's elections.

Of the total 756,083 poll workers, 647,812 come from the DepEd, she said.

Briones said her agency also asked the Commission on Elections and Department of Budget and Management to "immediately" give poll workers their honoraria.

"'Yon ang request namin, na hindi natin pahitayin ang ating mga kawani, na kung puwedeng mabayaran sila kaagad sa kanilang serbisyo," she said.

(That's our request. That our workers should not wait, that they be paid immediately for their service.)

Poll workers serving this year are entitled to the following rates.

Chairperson of Electoral Boards (EBs) - P7,000

Members of EBs - P6,000

DESO - P5,000

Support staff - P3,000

Medical personnel - P3,000

Briones added that poll workers would also be given travel, anti-COVID and communication allowance, as well as service credits, death benefit amounting to P500,000, medical assistance of P200,000, and legal indemnification of at least P50,000.

Earlier this week, poll workers began testing vote-counting machines in schools that will serve as polling centers.