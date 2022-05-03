GUIMBAL, Iloilo – Davao City Mayor and vice-presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio urged supporters in Iloilo province to vote for presidential bet and running mate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., saying he will never coalesce with “enemies of the state”.

During her speech at the UniTeam alliance’s miting de avance for the Visayas in this town on Tuesday, Duterte-Carpio said this was one of the reasons why she will vote for Marcos.

“Sa kampanyang ito, hindi si Bongbong Marcos nakipag-usap sa mga grupo na gustong ipabagsak ang gobyerno. Sa kampanyang ito, hindi siya nakipagsundo sa mga tao o mga grupo na sumusuporta sa mga grupo na gusto ipabagsak ang gobyerno," the daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte said.

“Bongbong Marcos will never sleep with the enemies of the state, never.”

“BONGBONG MARCOS WILL NEVER SLEEP WITH THE ENEMIES OF THE STATE.”



At UniTeam Visayas miting de avance, Mayor Sara Duterte says running mate, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.,did not ally with groups/forces that aim to bring down gov’t. just to win in #Halalan2022. pic.twitter.com/tPiD96m7w4 — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) May 3, 2022

Her statement came amid allegations against Marcos’ presidential rival, Vice-President Leni Robredo, whom the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict has accused of having made “a pact with the devil, the communist terrorist” in connection with the May 9 polls.

Fellow presidential candidate and former national police chief Sen. Panfilo Lacson also alleged that in March, Robredo's camp may have been “infiltrated” by the "Reds".

This alleged coalition has supposedly helped bring in crowds to Robredo’s rallies.

Duterte-Carpio shared the story of a Davaoeño father named Larry who supposedly lost his life to a bombing incident by insurgents.

“Every time na tumitingin ako sa mga anak ko, nakikita ko ang anak ni Larry, mga bata na nawalan ng tatay dahil sa mga grupo mga tao na gusto ipabagsak ang gobyerno," she said.

The Visayas UniTeam miting de avance will be followed by the Mindanao miting de avance on May 5 in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, and Luzon miting de avance in Parañaque City on May 7, the last day of campaigning.

RELATED VIDEO