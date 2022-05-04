PH voters in Canada urged to mail ballots on time

Watch more News on iWantTFC

More than 800 overseas voting ballots have already been received and fed into the vote counting machines in Toronto, but this is just a little over 2% of the more than 39,000 ballots sent out to registered voters.

With just a few days left before the elections, Consul General Oronted Castro appealed to all voters to make sure their ballots are mailed back to the consulate on time. He also urged those who changed their addresses to get in touch with them right away.

"Mahigit na 39,000 ang ipinadala naming balota. May pailan-ilan na bumabalik. Iba-iba ang kadahilanan nila. May nagchange ng address o during this voting period ay umuwi or nagdecide na magpermanent na bumalik sa bansa natin... So paaalala muli sa mga kababayan na kung may change address padala agad sa amin para mapadala naming sa Comelec," Castro said.

(We mailed out more than 39,000 ballots. Several were returned due to various reasons. There were changes in addresses or maybe during this voting period, they went home or decided to permanently return to our country... So we're reminding our compatriots again that if they changed their address, tell us right away so we can relay it to the Comelec.)

For those who have not yet sent their ballots, Castro noted that there are ways to make the process easier and faster.

"May stamp na po kaming inilagay doon sa envelope na lalagyan ng inyong balota. Wala na po kayong gagawin. Fifill-up an lang ang inyong balota. At inuulit po naming, huwag mag-overvote sa inyong pagpili sa inyong kandidato at ipadala agad po sa amin."

(We already put a stamp in the envelope where your ballot is placed. You won't have to do anything, but just fill out the ballot. And we repeat: don't overvote your candidate, and send the ballot to us right away.)

Meanwhile, during a ballot feeding at the consulate, one machine showed an error and was not able to read a ballot. It was the first time that it happened in Toronto. But despite this, poll watcher Gloria Cardinal-Tan said she is satisfied with the conduct of the ballot feeding.

"It’s really good. I’ve been doing this for three consecutive days now. Nakikita namin yung processes," Tan said.

(We can see the processes.)

Tan also asked kababayans to make sure their voices are heard as the future of the Philippines is at stake.

"I think they have to think about yung future ng ating bansa and also to make it great again so that we, the OFWs, will be very proud of our country."

(I think they have to think about the future of our country and also to make it great again so that we, the OFWs, will be very proud of our country.)

The consulate will remain open on the last weekend before the May 9 elections to receive ballots that will be personally handed off by voters.