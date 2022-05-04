Sen. Manny Pacquiao during his motorcade in Laguna on December 8, 2021. ABS-CBN News/file

CEBU — Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Wednesday said he respects the leadership of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) despite the religious group's endorsement of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

"Sikap lang tayo. Sa ground kami nakikiusap sa taumbayan, na ang hangarin natin ay para sa kanila. Nakikita naman natin yung reaksyon. Masaya ako sa reaksyon ng ating mga kababayan," Pacquiao said at the sidelines of his campaign in Cebu.

(We will continue working hard. I am making my message clear on the ground, that my intentions are for them. I can see their reactions and I am happy with them.)

The INC, known for its practice of bloc voting based on the endorsement of its leadership, is supporting the presidential bid of Marcos and that of his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

The group has over 2.6 million members in the Philippines, based on the last national census in 2015. In 2016, pollster Mahar Mangahas estimated the number of INC voters at 1.7 million.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao said that even with an improved rating in the latest Pulse Asia pre-election survey, he will not be complacent until election day.

The senator said he is thankful for the survey results that showed him overtaking Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso in the third spot. The survey was topped by Marcos and Vice President Leni Robredo.

Both Pacquiao and Domagoso are in Cebu for the remaining days of the campaign period. Domagoso held his grand rally in Cebu City on Wednesday while Pacquiao is slated to go around the province before his grand rally on Friday in Mandaue City.

"Salamat pero ang tunay na survey, sa ground, 'yong reaksyon ng taong bayan, yung reaksyon ng mga mahihirap 'pag bumababa si Manny Pacquiao sa crowd," the retired boxing champ said.

(I am thankful, but the real survey is on the ground, the reaction of the people when they see Manny Pacquiao going to the crowd.)

Pacquiao is spending three of the remaining five campaign days in vote-rich Cebu, home of the influential Garcia political family, whose members have already supported different candidates.

Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia formally endorsed Marcos while her younger brother Rep. Pablo John Garcia declared support for Domagoso.

According to Pacquiao, he trusts that Cebuanos will still vote for him, being a Cebuano himself.

His father, Rosalio Pacquiao, hails from the central Pinamungajan town in Cebu.

According to the latest Comelec data, Cebu has over 3.2 million registered voters for the May 9 elections.

— report from DX Lapid, ABS-CBN News

