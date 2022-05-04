Manila Mayor and Presidential hopeful Isko Moreno Domagoso (middle) with running mate Dr. Willie Ong and members of the Aksyon Demokratiko senatorial slate during the party’s proclamation rally at the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila on February 8, 2022.

CEBU CITY - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso's final campaign event will be a homecoming of sorts as he is set to hold it in Tondo, a dank port district in the capital city of Manila where he grew up and started his career as a politician.

Tondo is where Domagoso was born and where he was eventually discovered by a talent scout while attending a neighbor's funeral.

"Utang na loob ko sa mga taga-Tondo kung nasaan man ako sa mundo ng public service," said Domagoso, 47, who started his political career as a councilor of Manila's first district.

"Doon ako nagsimula, doon ko tatapusin yung laban... 'yung kampaniya, yung journey," he told reporters here in Cebu City where he continues to woo voters.

It was also in Tondo where Domagoso launched his presidential bid, in the heart of Basecommunity, one of his housing projects as the mayor of Manila.

"I started there and I'll end up there. 'Yun man lang sukli kong maibigay sa mga taga-Tondo."

Aksyon Demokratiko's campaign team has yet to fully divulge the details of the program, and Domagoso said they are still discussing with some groups.

The campaign period ends on May 7, two days before election day.

"In between [campaign events], basta may kinakausap kami," Domagoso told reporters when asked about his team's last minute strategies with only 3 days left before the official campaign season ends.

"'Yung commitment nire-reinforce, 'yung commitment talagang ginu-glue," he said.

Among the politicians who publicly supported Domagoso during his proclamation rally in February are Cebu 3rd District Representative Pablo John “PJ” Garcia, Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano, Pateros Mayor Ike Ponce and Caloocan Rep. Egay Erice.

Since the campaign began on Feb. 8, some supporters abandoned Domagoso in favor of other candidates after his pre-election survey ranking stagnated at third place with 6-10 percent, before eventually dipping to 4th place with 4 percent in April.

Domagoso has questioned Pulse Asia's latest survey results saying the crowd's reception during his sorties show otherwise.

"Yung survey naman, while it is true that there is a science to it, we don't know what happened in between. 'Yun ang pinagtataka natin," the Aksyon Demokratiko president said.

"Ibig mo sabihin, sa 100 na taga-Maynila, 4 lang bumoto sa akin? Ang lupit naman. I don't know how far is the truth," he said.

Domagoso has repeatedly said that he is unbothered by his dismal survey rankings, claiming that he has support of a "vast, silent majority."

"I'm a focused person. Hindi ako nadidistorbo ng mga projection-projection, or maybe demolition job," he said.

"I'll do my best and I'll let God do the rest."

