CEBU CITY - Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso on Wednesday slammed supporters of his rival Vice President Leni Robredo after allegedly one of them shared his old sexy photo.

In a Facebook post, Domagoso posted screenshots of a man's Facebook account that shared his old sexy photo placed in a pink frame associated with Robredo.

"Bait talaga ng mga Kakampink!" Domagoso said in his post.

(Kakampinks are really nice!)

"Galit kayo sa pag-aartista ko na nag-ahon sa aking kahirapan pero gamit niyo naman lagi puro artista!" he added, apparently referring to Robredo's star-studded campaign rallies.

(You're mad at my past as an actor that uplifted me from poverty, and yet you keep on using celebrities.)

Domagoso used the hashtags "#WithdrawLeni", "#LetLeniLeave" and "#NoToDilawan/Pink" in his FB post.

Last month, Domagoso said in a press conference that Robredo should withdraw from the presidential race, underscoring that the Vice President's supporters had asked him to do the same as early as October 2021.

He also called Robredo as the "godmother of all bullies," as he accused the Vice President of tolerating her supporters' alleged ill manners online.

Robredo responded to Domagoso's remarks by calling for a stop to hurling hurtful words. Her daughters have also been asking their supporters to be polite when convincing voters to switch to their side.

Last year, President Rodrigo Duterte also mocked an unnamed Metro Manila mayor for posing for photos wearing only his underwear.

While Duterte did not mention Domagoso in particular, the Manila Mayor is the lone incumbent mayor in the National Capital Region who worked as a sexy actor.

