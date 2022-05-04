MANILA — The Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) on Tuesday expressed "grave concern" over the online attacks against some of its members, including tagging one correspondent a "whorenalist."

In its World Press Freedom Day statement, FOCAP said that Washington Post Manila correspondent Regine Cabato was labeled a "whorenalist" by supporters of presidential candidate former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. over a "well-vetted" story on Marcos historical revisionism.

"We express grave concern over online attacks against some of our members by supporters of... Marcos Jr. and the alarming difficulty we have faced in getting his clear, coherent, and substantial explanations on issues imbued with public and national interest," FOCAP said.

It also took note of the attacks made against BBC correspondent Howard Johnson after he asked Marcos on the campaign trail how the former senator can be a good president if he would not grant serious interviews, and if he was hiding something from the public.

Marcos answered with laughter. Later, Johnson shared he received a message on Facebook expressing hope that "someone will SLASH your neck for bismirching the Filipinos reputation."

One of many vile threats this week, reported to Meta / Facebook #defendpressfreedom #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/CQwEtIMvTI — Howard Johnson 🇵🇭 (@Howardrjohnson) May 1, 2022

FOCAP also recounted the attacks of senatorial candidate Larry Gadon on South China Morning Post correspondent Raissa Robles last December for tweeting about Marcos' 1995 tax conviction. Gadon is part of Marcos' senatorial slate.

The Supreme Court later suspended Gadon from law practice over his "abhorrent behavior" and has been ordered to show cause on why he should not be disbarred.

"As we commemorate World Press Freedom Day, we call on companies behind social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook (Meta), Instagram, Google, and YouTube to investigate these attacks as possible coordinated behavior and how provocative content by pro-Marcos personalities endangers, smears, and incites hate and possible attacks on independent journalists," FOCAP said.

The organization, which was founded in 1974 during martial law under the dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. to safeguard press freedom, voiced concern as well over the difficulty in obtaining access to the latter's son and namesake.

It said Marcos' media relations team has not granted accreditation to FOCAP members, just a week to go before the May 9 elections.

In the last few months, FOCAP has organized a few forums with some candidates, including Sen. Manny Pacquiao and labor leader Leody de Guzman.

Marcos, it noted, "has not submitted himself to a free-flowing, open, and uncensored press conference during the entire campaign like most other candidates, and has stayed away from independent but potentially critical debates and interviews, including those organized by the Commission on Elections."

"All these restrictive actions undermine a critical and free press in an Asian bulwark of democracy and have sparked fears of how independent media would be treated under another possible Marcos presidency," FOCAP said.

The group vowed it "will not stand idly when its members and local colleagues face intimidation and unreasonable restraints."

The statements were made along with an assurance that FOCAP "takes a nonpartistan stance in the May 9 elections as an independent league of professional journalists."

