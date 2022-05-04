Members of the Electoral Board and poll watchers conduct their final testing and sealing of vote counting machines at Melencio M. Castelo Elementary School in Quezon City on Tuesday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday said it accredited 338 foreign observers who would fan out across the country to monitor the May 9 national and local elections.

“Pursuant its mandate, the Comelec has invited and accredited independent international monitors to observe the conduct of our election in the interest of honesty and transparency," chairman Saidamen Pangarungan said.

He said the foreign observers, including dipomats, would have an "unimpeded access to the electoral process subject only to such conditions necessary for the protection of our Comelec personnel and property, as well as the protection of privileged information."

Pangarungan asked the observers to uphold the integrity of the elections through their compliance with the Comelec guidelines.

"We are also confident that our monitors will maintain their impartiality and objectivity throughout the electoral process,” Pangarungan also said.

