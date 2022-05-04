A woman walks on the street amid COVID-19 lockdown of the city in Shanghai, China, May 2, 2022. Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE

MANILA — Some 17 Filipinos who caught COVID-19 in Shanghai, China have been discharged from quarantine facilities, the country's consul general there said Wednesday.

Philippine Consul General Josel Ignacio said the consulate tallied 21 COVID cases among Filipinos in the Chinese financial capital.

"Ang cumulative cases po na nasundan natin ay 21... Subalit ang napalabas na, ang discharged ay 17. Kaya ibig sabihin po, 4 na lang ang active," he told TeleRadyo.

Ignacio said 4 COVID-positive Filipinos are completing their quarantine. The patients are exhibiting mild symptoms, he added.

Most of Shanghai's 25 million residents have been confined to their homes for weeks as the city battles a major COVID outbreak.

Hundreds of thousands of virus-positive people have been taken to makeshift facilities as China does not allow them to quarantine at home.

Shanghai on Monday was under a patchwork of different restrictions as new virus cases dropped to around 7,000, with 32 dead.

City authorities have imposed a 3-tiered system of "freedoms," although stringent local enforcement appeared to still restrict the majority of residents to within compounds or neighborhoods.

China's relentless pursuit of a zero-COVID policy has left many Shanghai residents chafing under the tight curbs.

Ignacio said the strict lockdown also prevents Filipinos from casting their ballots for the 2022 elections.

There are around 1,600 Filipino voters in Shanghai.

"As to the voting itself, allowing us to hold elections, pinapayagan po," he said.

"Subalit, ang kalaban po natin ay 'yung mga restrictions sa lockdown na in effect hindi ho makakalabas ang kababayan dahil ang nakabatay po 'yan sa estado ng kaniya-kaniyang compound, kaniya-kaniyang community,” Ignacio said.

-With a report from Agence France-Presse