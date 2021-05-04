PH posts 5,683 new COVID-19 cases; 21 testing labs fail to submit data

Medical workers receive their first dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on May 4, 2021, as the Russian vaccine rolls out in five cities in Metro Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 5,683 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, as some cities in the capital region began rolling out the trial batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccines.

The additional number of infections raised the country's total to 1,067,892, of which 66,060 are considered active cases, the Department of Health's (DOH) latest bulletin showed.

The day's tally of new cases is the lowest in more than a month, or since March 18, when 5,290 additional infections were announced, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said.

It added that the active cases to date is the lowest in nearly two months or since March 17, when those battling the disease stood at 61,421.

The number of active cases reported in previous days has been adjusted for duplicates, the research unit said.

According to the DOH, the relatively low number of new cases on Tuesday was due to the failure of 21 laboratories to submit data on time on Sunday.

Out of 35,286 people who were last tested for COVID-19, 14.3 percent were found positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, there were 97 more people who died due to the disease, bringing the country's death toll to 17,622.

This includes 40 cases initially tagged as recovered but were found to be fatalities after DOH's final validation.

Recoveries, meanwhile, increased by 9,028 to 984,210, accounting for 92.2 percent of the country's total recorded cases.

Fifteen duplicates, 11 of which were recoveries, have been removed from the overall tally.

A recovered case was also found to "have tested negative" from the virus and has been excluded from the total case count.

Experts and health officials earlier said the rate of new infections in the country appear to be declining, but warned that this should not be a reason for the public to be complacent.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday was inoculated against COVID-19 using China's Sinopharm vaccine, which has yet to receive regulatory approval in the Philippines.

In a message to ABS-CBN News, Food and Drug Administration Director-General Eric Domingo said the shot Duterte received was among the 10,000 doses his agency granted compassionate special permit last year for members of the Presidential Security Group.

Duterte's second dose is expected after a month.

As of Sunday, over 1.6 million Filipinos have received their first vaccine dose, while almost 290,000 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — still far from the government's 70 million target by the end of the year.

The country has received supplies of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Russia's Gamaleya Institute, all of which are already being rolled out.

Globally, the novel coronavirus already infected 153.5 million, data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed.

Of the figure, 90.3 million have recuperated from the disease, while 3.2 million have died.