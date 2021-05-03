Parañaque to roll out Sputnik V jabs, says Mayor Olivarez

Health workers check boxes of 3,000 initial doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V during its delivery at the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on May 3, 2021. The Philippines received 15,000 Sputnik V shots on Saturday, which will be distributed to 4 hospitals and 3 vaccination facilities in the National Capital Region. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Parañaque City will roll out Tuesday morning Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, its mayor said.

The city had received 3,000 Sputnik V doses Monday and will roll out up to 1,500 jabs on Tuesday at 10 a.m., said Mayor Edwin Olivarez, who added that remaining doses will be given out on a scheduled basis to prevent "congestion."

Those who will receive the vaccine are health workers, senior citizens and persons with comorbidities who pre-registered online, he said.

"May guidelines na ibinigay ang DOH (Department of Health) na 'yung 3,000 uubusin for first dose. Meron pong dadating na second dose for Sputnik V," Olivarez told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The DOH issued guidelines ordering us to use up all 3,000 jabs for the first dose. Then a second dose will arrive.)

"Ang interval po nito 4 weeks. May darating na (bagong supply) bago mag-4 weeks para sa 2nd dose ng Sputnik V."

(The interval between the next dose is 4 weeks. A new supply of doses will arrive before the second dose is due.)

Besides Parañaque, the cities of Manila, Makati, Taguig, and Muntinlupa also received 3,000 doses each as they have the suitable cold storage facility for the jabs, the Department of Health earlier said.

As of April 30, 1.9 million Filipinos have been vaccinated against COVID-19, of whom 280,000 have completed their second dose.