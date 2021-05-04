Metro Manila's COVID-19 cases still on downward trend: OCTA Research

Discipline and public safety officers from the Quezon City local government assist in a community pantry led by a Christian organization in Barangay South Triangle on April 29, 2021. The Quezon City LGU has previously set guidelines for community pantries to ensure compliance with health and safety protocols, while mayors in the National Capital Region may follow suit in creating guidelines according to the MMDA. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila's COVID-19 cases remain on a downward trend, OCTA Research Group said Tuesday, days after Philippine authorities eased some restrictions in the National Capital Region and surrounding provinces while remaining under modified enhanced community quarantine.

The effect of the MECQ "Flexi" might show "next week or next next week," according to OCTA Research fellow Guido David.

The capital region, home to a tenth of the country's population, has a daily average of some 3,000 COVID-19 cases versus 5,500 during its peak, David said.

Its reproduction rate, or the number of people infected by a virus patient, was down to 0.82, David added.

"We can say it’s a downward trend pero unstable pa rin kasi ang ibang LGU (local government unit) 'di pa ganun ka stable ang decrease nila," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We can say it’s a downward trend but it's still unstable because the decrease of virus cases in some LGUs is not that stable.)

Manila, Navotas, Pasay, and Pateros had huge decrease or up to 75 percent fewer virus cases, according to David.

Muntinlupa, Las Piñas, and Valenzuela have a "flat" trend, and the decrease in the number of infections in Parañaque and Mandaluyong were low, David said.

"We can do it (ease restrictions) gradually pero (but) we have to reassess maybe by next week," he said.

Metro Manila can ease into general community quarantine when its COVID-19 daily average cases declines to less than 2,000 infections, David earlier said.

The Philippines on Monday reported 7,255 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 1,062,225, of which 69,466 were active infections.