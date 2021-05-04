Locsin thanks HK leader for suspending COVID-19 jab requirement for foreign workers

MANILA — Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. welcomed Tuesday the decision of Hong Kong’s leader to suspend a policy that would require all foreign domestic workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before their contracts can be renewed.

In a tweet, Locsin thanked Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, saying her “responses are always quick yet wise.”

“I AM SO PROUD TO KNOW CARRIE LAM. Her responses are always quick yet wise. Hong Kong's best leader since China lost the island in the Opium War. Thank you, Ma’am,” Locsin said in a tweet that quoted a South China Morning Post story.

— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) May 4, 2021

Hong Kong health officials had earlier said they were planning to roll out mandatory inoculations for the 370,000 domestic helpers in the city, mostly poorly-paid women from the Philippines and Indonesia.

Officials said domestic workers were deemed "high risk" both because they enter from overseas and often gather outdoors in large numbers on Sundays— their one dayoff in the week.

A Filipino migrant worker group in Hong Kong was among those who criticized the plan, calling it “discriminatory and unjust.”

On Monday, Malacañang urged Hong Kong to refrain from singling out Filipinos in its plan to require foreign workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

