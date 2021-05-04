DFA logs 26 new COVID-19 cases among Pinoys abroad

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday said 26 more Filipinos abroad were infected with COVID-19.

This brought the total number of Filipinos stricken by the virus outside the country to 18,416, of which 5,980 are still recovering or undergoing treatment from the disease.

For the 3rd straight day, the DFA reported no new fatalities. The death toll due to the virus among Pinoys overseas stood at 1,147.

The agency recorded 12 new recoveries, raising the total number of recoveries among them to 11,289.

There are currently 94 countries or territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

In the Philippines, over 1.067 million Filipinos have been infected by the virus, over 66,000 of which are remaining active cases.

The country has also so far tallied 17,622 deaths due to COVID-19 since the pandemic reached the nation over a year ago.

Globally, the novel coronavirus hasy infected 153.5 million, data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed.

Of the figure, 90.3 million have recuperated from the disease, while 3.2 million have died.