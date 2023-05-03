The UP Oblation is lit up at the start of the Pag-iilaw 2020 on Nov. 27, 2020 in UP DIliman as the university ushers in the Christmas season. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The University of the Philippines on Wednesday released the results of applications for admission for Academic Year 2023-2024.

In a statement, the UP Office of Admissions encouraged applicants to visit the application portal according to the time slot corresponding to the first letter of their surname.

A to F: 8:00 to 10:59 a.m.

G to M: 11 a.m. to 1:59 p.m.

N to S: 2 to 4:59 p.m.

T to Z: 5 to 7:59 p.m.

A to Z [free for all): 8 p.m. onwards

Applicants will need the username and password they used during the application period to access the results at https://upadmissionsonline.up.edu.ph.

"For applicants who need to change their registered email address, send us an email at upcollegeapplications.oadms+upca2023cea@up.edu.ph," the university said.

Qualifiers are also encouraged to reply to the offer by May 15, 2023.

UP did not hold its in-person college entrance exam to select freshmen for Academic Year 2023-2024 for the third consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will resume the UP College Admission Test or UPCAT in June for Academic Year 2024 to 2025.

The UPCAT is known to be one of the toughest college entrance tests, taken by tens of thousands of applicants annually.

