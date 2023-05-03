Time to tap int'l private companies to operate NAIA: Zubiri

MANILA — Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Wednesday said it’s time to tap international companies to operate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) following 2 massive technical glitches this year alone.

“I think if they can’t run it efficiently then they should have be replaced by competent people or even better. Why don't you get an internationally known airport operator to run the airport, di ba?” Zubiri said.

"We need to get the best of the best. If you give it to the internationally recognized airport operators like in Changi Singapore, bigay mo sa mga taga-Changi Singapore and they will run it efficiently without fear or favor,” he added.

While many are saying that Filipinos can effectively manage the airport, the past 30 years of its operations proved otherwise, Zubiri said.

Zubiri said the government can actually use the newly-approved Public Services Act to tap an international or a known corporation to run the airport.

“My point is mediocre is not an option for the Philippines. We have to run them efficiently and effectively and that is what we're appealing to all public servants in our country, hindi pwedeng mediocre service, our kababayan deserve better than that,” Zubiri stressed.

Aside from the public’s discomfort during those airport blackouts, it cannot be denied that the country’s tourism is also being ruined by these incidents, the senator pointed out.

“Kagabi naunuod ako ng TV umiiyak ang ating mga pasahero at nakita ko ang mukha ng mga foreigners hindi mo maipinta ang mga mukha nila, siguro sa loob ng utak nila hindi na kami babalik sa bansang ito, yan ang nakakasira an gating turismo sa pananaw ng iba’t ibang bansa,” Zubiri said.

The Philippines will temporarily close its airspace on May 3 and 17 to make way for an airport maintenance operation.

Officials hope this will prevent a repeat of Monday's consecutive power outages at the Manila international airport.