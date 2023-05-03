Senate probe into national ID issues sought

MANILA — Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimetel III has filed Resolution 585 which directs the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to investigate Philippine Statistics Authority’s delayed issuance of national identification cards.

“Given the unreasonably prolonged delivery, questionable usefulness, and substandard quality of the national IDs, there is already cause to believe that there is malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance on the part of the leadership in the PSA, the BSP, and other relevant agencies in fulfilling its mandate under Republic Act No. 11055,” Pimentel stated in his resolution.

In a statement, the senator underlined the importance of knowing the circumstances behind the delayed issuance of the national ID considering that every citizen’s personal details are in that card.

The senator meantime took note of reports that there are those who received their IDs with blurry images and incorrect personal information.

“We are concerned about the delay in the issuance of these cards. It is crucial that the government takes immediate steps to resolve the issue and ensure that all citizens have access to their national ID,” Pimentel said.

“Apart from the delay in meeting the quota for the number of ID cards to be accomplished, there have been complaints about inaccuracy of personal information and blurry images on the cards. Even the usefulness of the ID is in question, as some financial institutions refused to recognize the national ID because it lacks the holder’s signature,” Pimentel said in the resolution.

Sought for reaction, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri echoed Pimentel’s call to probe the delayed national ID distribution.

The Land Transportation Office’s issuance of driver’s license in paper, is also another issue, Zubiri said.

Even the extension given to SIM card registration also deserves attention, Zubiri said.

“There is a law on the Philippine ID system, the agency concern should double time their efforts to make sure that it is done within the ambit of the law and done as quickly as possible,” Zubiri said.

“Also same with the SIM registration, yung 90-day extension dapat wala na pong extension pagkatapos niyan. Ang natutuwa lang dyan sa mga extension nay an ay yung mga scammers. Pag na extend ng na extend, scam ng scam pa rin sila, so thank you,” he added.