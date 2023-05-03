MANILA — The Supreme Court has suspended for 2 years a senior partner in a law firm for sexually harassing a junior associate.

In a press briefer released on Wednesday, the high court’s public information office said the senior lawyer's acts included "dirty jokes, innuendos, inappropriate personal intimate questions about her romantic relationships" and sharing extramarital sexual conquests.

The senior partner, the briefer added, also made actual sexual advances on the junior associate, even to the point of confessing that "he would have fallen for her had they been within the same age-range."

SC has not disclosed the names of the lawyers.

Speaking through Associate Justice Antonio Kho, Jr, the court chastised the senior partner for his actions.

"As a senior partner in a law firm, respondent ought to know that junior associates—whose legal careers are just starting – would naturally look up to him. They would place their trust in him by seeking mentorship and professional growth under his wing."

"Unfortunately for complainant, respondent breached such trust by exhibiting reprehensible conduct constituting sexual harassment, and even tried to exculpate himself from administrative liability by claiming that he was just 'misinterpreted' and/or 'taken out of context,” it said.

"As it is, respondent’s acts created an intimidating, hostile, or offensive working environment for the complainant, so much so that it necessitated her seeking psychotherapy treatment as a consequence,” it added.

SC did not consider the apology issued by the senior partner.

In imposing 2-year suspension, SC considered the nature or character of the complained acts, the frequency that these happened throughout the 2-year period he worked with the complainant, the degree of moral influence or ascendancy of the senior partner, and the effect of his acts on her.

The Supreme Court took the occasion to remind the public about what sexual harassment is about.

“Sexual harassment in the workplace is not about a man taking advantage of a woman by reason of sexual desire—it is about power being exercised by a superior officer over his women subordinates,” it said.

“The essence of sexual harassment is not the violation of the victim’s sexuality but rather the abuse of power and authority by the offender manifested through sexually charged conduct or one filled with sexual undertones,” it added.

A copy of the ruling has not yet been released to the public.

Magistrates reached the decision during their summer session in Baguio City on April 12, 2023.