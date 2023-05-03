Philippine National Police Headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — A 5-man advisory group of the Philippine National Police (PNP) recommended the acceptance of courtesy resignations of 4 police officers and the filing of administrative charges against them, retired PNP chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr. confirmed on Wednesday.

"We recommended it. And hopefully, chief PNP [chief Benjamin] Acorda will sustain our efforts on this," Azurin said in a message to reporters.

Azurin was a member of the 5-man advisory group which reviewed the courtesy resignation of 953 third-level officers of the police organization or those with ranks colonel up to general.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos called for the courtesy resignations in January to give way to an investigation into the alleged links of some officers to the narcotics trade.

The next developments will rest on how the National Police Commission would act on the recommendations, Azurin said.

"As Chief Benjie stated earlier, he will name them once Napolcom started its formal investigation," said Azurin, who retired from police service on April 24 after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.