Pedestrians and motorists traverse a road under heavy rain in Quezon City on October 29, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Around 10 to 14 cyclones could form in the Philippine area between May and October, as the threat of El Niño loomed, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Wednesday.

El Niño is characterized by below-normal rainfall that can lead to dry spells and drought in some areas. But it also makes temperature in seas rise "unusually", which makes it favorable for tropical cyclones to develop, said Analisa Solis, chief of PAGASA's climate monitoring and prediction section.

"Ito naman ay posibleng magpaigting o magpa-enhance ng ating habagat, hinahagod niya yung ating hangin kasama ang moisture na may pag-uulan," Solis said in a public briefing.

(This could enhance the habagat, it caresses the wind with moisture and rain.)

During El Niño, more rains could be expected in western Luzon and other parts of the country, including Metro Manila, the Cordilleras, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Bicol Region, she said.

"Base sa forecast natin, from May to October, around 10 to 14 na bagyo," said Solis during a televised briefing.

(Based from our forecast from May to October, we are expecting 10 to 14 storms.)

"Sabi nga natin, isang epekto ng El Nino is maraming ulan or above normal rainfall conditions. Yan ang forecast natin starting June, July, ay above normal rainfall conditions. Before and during El Nino, yun 'yung nangyayari."

(We said before that before El Nino hits, there is above normal rainfall conditions. That is our forecast starting June, July: above normal rainfall conditions. Before and during El Nino, it happens.)

PAGASA on Tuesday said the El Niño had an 80 percent chance of emerging between June and August, and could persist until the first quarter of 2024.

From August to October, other parts of the country like Central Visayas, Zamboanga, Caraga, Dinagat Islands, and the Bangsamoro region could begin experiencing drought, Solis said.

"Yan naman po yung sila, unti-unti nang mag-umpisa naman yung kakapusan sa tubig-ulan," she said.

(That is when the below-normal rainfall gradually hits.)

