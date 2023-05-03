Passengers ride the EDSA Bus Carousel at the Roosevelt station in Quezon City on April 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The weekly COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila further rose to 18.8 percent as of May 1, according to pandemic monitor OCTA Research.

OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David said late Tuesday night the capital region's positivity rate jumped by 7.1 points from the 11.7 percent tallied on April 24.

Positivity rate refers to the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come out positive.

The World Health Organization recommends a 5-percent threshold for COVID-19 positivity rate.

This graph shows Metro Manila's weekly positivity rate. Dr. Guido David/Twitter

In a press briefing on Tuesday, acting health chief Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country's healthcare utilization rate remained "low risk" despite an increase in coronavirus infections.

"Itong pagtaas ng mga kaso na nakikita natin sa ngayon, hindi po siya nagta-translate sa mas maraming hospital admissions... sa mas maraming severe critical cases and even deaths," she told reporters.

(The rise in cases that we are seeing does not translate to more hospital admissions or severe critical cases and even deaths.)

The uptick in COVID-19 cases is unlike those recorded at the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, she added.

Vergeire said a "multitude of factors" was behind the surge such as increased public mobility and more transmissible variants.

The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 843 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 4,095,468. The current nationwide positivity rate stood at 15.9 percent.