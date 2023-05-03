Former Antique town mayor Jonathan Dioso Tan took his oath of office as the chairman and administrator of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority. Jonathan Dioso Tan Facebook page

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed former Pandan, Antique mayor Jonathan Dioso Tan as chairman of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.

Tan was appointed a term of six years as the administrator and chairman of the board of directors of SBMA, according to a Palace document dated April 28, 2023.

Tan took his oath of office Wednesday, May 3, at the Office of the Executive Secretary.

Before Tan, former Olongapo City mayor Rolen Paulino Sr. held the post from March 2022 to April 2023.

Paulino was appointed as the chief of the SBMA for six years during former President Rodrigo Duterte's administration, but submitted his courtesy resignation last March 31, effective April 15.

He said that even though his original appointment duration is six years, he still filed a courtesy resignation to give Marcos the freedom to appoint his choice of SBMA chairman and administrator.

The SBMA had a hand in the development of the Subic Bay Freeport and the Special Economic Zone.