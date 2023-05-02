CORONATION OF THEIR MAJESTIES: King Charles III, nagpaabot ng mensahe sa Filipino nurses

LONDON - Habang papalapit ang engrandeng araw ng koronasyon nina King Charles III at Queen Consort Camilla sa May 6, nagbalik-tanaw ang ilang Pinoy sa United Kingdom sa pagkakataong nakasalamuha ang British monarchs sa isang espesyal na okasyon sa Buckingham Palace.

Edmund Hernaez (Photo courtesy of The Royal Family)

Malaking karangalan para sa clinical nurse manager ng Royal Devon University Healthcare National Health Service (NHS) Foundation Trust na si Edmond Hernaez ang maimbitahan sa pagdiriwang ng British East and Southeast Asian Communities noong February 1.

'It was a surreal feeling. I felt privileged to be invited at Buckingham Palace to represent the Filipino community," pahayag ni Hernaez nang matanggap ang imbitasyon ni King Charles III at Queen Camilla.

Sa kanilang maiksing pag-uusap, ipinaabot anya ng Hari ng UK at Commonwealth Realms ang kanyang pagbati para sa Filipino healthcare workers.

'King Charles sent his greetings to all the hardworking Filipino nurses in the UK. He mentioned that he appreciates all the work we provide to support the NHS, the community and the country,' kwento ni Hernaez na tubong Iloilo.

Umaasa ang Pinoy healthcare worker na isusulong ni King Charles III ang mga adbokasiya na sumusuporta sa internationally educated nurses o IEN.

'I also wish that His Majesty will continue the legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II in supporting charities that help those who are in need,' dagdag niya.

Marissa Begonia (Photo courtesy of the The Royal Family)

Masaya rin si Voice of Domestic Workers (VODW) Director and Founding Member Marissa Begonia na mapili para maging kinatawan ng domestic workers’ sector.

'I was delighted to be invited in recognition of our contribution to the United Kingdom through VODW, an education and support group calling for justice and rights for Britain's 16,000 migrant domestic workers,' pahayag ni Begonia.

Umaasa naman siya na kasunod ng makasaysayang koronasyon, patuloy na bubuksan ng Palasyo ang pinto nito para sa iba't ibang organisasyon sa UK at maisulong ang kanilang kapakanan.

'I think the fact that the Royal Family is heavily dependent on household workers and childminders, I hope they could pay attention to the importance of these workers who are campaigning to improve their living and working conditions,' sambit ni Begonia na nagsisilbi rin bilang vice-chairperson ng Domestic Work Sector of the European Federation of Food, Agriculture and Tourism (EFFAT).

Kyle Joshua Marasigan

Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity naman para sa isa ring healthcare professional na si Kyle Joshua Marasigan ang makapunta sa Buckingham Palace at makilala ang Royal Family.

'I remember vividly being up close and personal with King Charles. I had a brief chat with him, shook his hands and introduced myself as a Filipino nurse. It was short but an important moment being a Filipino in the UK,' pagbabahagi ni Marasigan, professional education practitioner ng Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

'I went there wearing my barong and made me feel prouder as I met the other Filipinos who were wearing our national dress too. It was an indication of the strong presence of Filipinos and how valuable we have been in the British community,' saad niya.

King Charles III at Queen Consort Camilla (Photo courtesy of The Royal Family)

Dadalo ang Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. at maybahay na si First Lady Liza Marcos sa koronasyon nina King Charles III at Queen Consort Camilla sa Westminster Abbey, London sa Sabado.

Aaasahang tututukan ng milyun-milyong manonood ang seremonya kung saan ipuputong ang korona sa British monarch para sa pormal na pagkilala sa kanya bilang pinuno ng Church of England.

