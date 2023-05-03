RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — A low pressure area (LPA) that could become the country's second storm this year will dump rains over the vast swaths of the Philippines, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Wednesday.

The LPA, which could develop into a tropical depression in 48 hours, was spotted over the coastal waters of Laguindingan town in Misamis Oriental at 10 a.m., according to PAGASA.

The brewing storm, along with the Intertropical Convergence Zone where it is embedded, will bring light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over the Bicol Region, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao Region in the next 24 hours, said PAGASA.

Tracking a westward path "slowly," the LPA will cross the Sulu Sea and Palawan between Wednesday and early Saturday.

It will be over the West Philippine Sea by mid-Saturday

The weather agency warns that flooding and landslides could happen in these areas.

