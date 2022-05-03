Sotto says e-sabong franchise bill good as dead in Senate

MANILA - Senate President Vicente Sotto III said the Senate may not have enough session days to pass a franchise bill on e-sabong.

"Hindi aabot. Babalik kami ng (May) 23. Pagbalik namin ng 23, baka maisingit on the 25th magkaroon ng (Commission on Appointments). Pero 23, 24, baka yung naka-pending sa amin on third reading, baka yun ang maasikaso.Isang hilera din yun. Paano papasukin yung interpellation niyan?" he said.

"The week thereafter, national canvassing board na kami, 'di ba? Wala na yan, imposible. Wala na iyan. Good as dead,” said Sotto.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson believes the debate, if the bill is tackled, would be lengthy as it could center on whether e-sabong is indeed a public utility needing a legislative franchise.

"Ang unang tanong, eh public utility ba yung e-sabong para bigyan ng legislative franchise? Ganun yun. Yun yung basic question. Hindi na-report out yun kasi alam nila may magi-interpellate, aabutan ng adjournment nitong February,” said Lacson.

"Assuming na mag-debate at maipasa. Eh, mas sigurado kaysa hindi na i-veto ng presidente kasi nagkalas na siya eh. He wants to end it. So I think it’s exercise in futility to even submit it as an enrolled bill. Kasi tiyak na ive-veto yan kasi sinabi na ng presidente, 'Let’s end e-sabong',” said Lacson.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said he would order the immediate "end" of e-sabong operations due to negative social impacts.

This came following a survey by the interior department, which Duterte said found that the gambling platform "is working against our values" despite the billions of pesos in revenue that government collects from online sabong in a year.

The President in earlier speeches threatened to kill online sabong franchises if authorities proved that it caused social problems, including gambling addiction and the disappearance of cockfighting enthusiasts.

