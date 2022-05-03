A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands on a street during a COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on April 25, 2022. Hector Retamal, Agence France-Presse/file

MANILA— The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) on Tuesday said it has allocated P7 million to help hundreds of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) affected by COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai, China.

OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac said around 500 to 600 OFWs in Shanghai are set to receive $200 in food assistance, while those who have tested positive for COVID-19 will receive an additional $200 aid.

“Ang budget na nakalaan dito is around P7 million. And we have set the preliminary P2.5 million, and we will set the second batch of P2.5, and then … until mabuo natin iyong P7 million," Cacdac said in a public briefing.

“So nandoon na po ang kaukulang pondo mula sa OWWA at inaantabayanan na lang natin iyong pag-distribute ng Consulate General’s Office. Alam natin na naka-coordinate sila sa Filipino Community sa Shanghai tungkol sa distribution ng food assistance,” he added.

"Mahigit kumulang, mga 500 to 600 OFWs na lumapit sa konsulada natin na mabibigyan ng ayuda dito sa halaga na ito."

The OWWA has also conducted a mental wellness seminar to help affected Filipinos cope with the ongoing lockdowns, he noted.

Shanghai Philippine consul general Josel Ignacio last week said the lockdowns in Shanghai may be lifted by around May or June, well after the national and local polls in the Philippines on May 9.

Shanghai on Monday was under a patchwork of different restrictions as new virus cases dropped to around 7,000, with 32 dead.

City authorities have imposed a 3-tiered system of "freedoms", although stringent local enforcement appeared to still restrict the majority of residents to within compounds or neighborhoods.

China's relentless pursuit of a zero-COVID policy has left many Shanghai residents chafing under the tight curbs.