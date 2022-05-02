Watch more News on iWantTFC

BAGUIO CITY – National artists joined the Takder Kordi people’s rally here to echo their full support for Vice-President Leni Robredo's presidential campaign and running mate Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan's vice presidential candidacy.

Artists Virgilio Almario, Ben Cabrera and Eric "Kidlat Tahimik" de Guia voiced their support also for Robredo's "Tropang Angat" senatorial candidates.

Hours after Pulse Asia released its latest survey which showed Robredo still a far second from frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., De Guia told the crowd not to lose hope and maintain the resolve to fight the possible return of dictatorial rule.

“Let us not be intimated, huwag tayong masindak sa polls na predicting na babalik daw ang dark days ng martial law, hindi iyan babalik. I’m sure kasi mayroon tayong mga alternatibong talagang lakas na ipapalabas sa atin,” he said.

National artists Virgilio Almario, Kidlat Tahimik and Ben Cabrera endorse VP Leni Robredo and Sen Kiko Pangilinan in the Takder Kordi people's rally in Baguio City. Both Bencab and Kidlat Tahimik are based in the Cordilleras. pic.twitter.com/ifgk4HcJvG — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) May 2, 2022

Almario said of all presidential candidates, it was only Robredo who responded to the manifesto of artists sent to all candidates.

“Magmula noon, lalo na nung Pebrero 14 nang makasama namin siya, kaming mga national artist naging 'Kakampink', at sa araw na ito, nais naming ulitin sa aming pagtataguyod sa ating kandidatong 'Kakampink', hindi lamang kay Vice President Leni kung 'di pati kay Senador Kiko Pangilinan at sa buong Tropang Angat. Kailangan natin silang lahat panahon na para magbago ang Pilipinas, panahon na para mawala ang korapsyon,” Almario said.

Cabrera added: “Hindi ako sanay na magsalita sa madla pero ang masasabi ko lang, ang karapat-dapat na maging Pangulo ng Pilipinas ay si Leni Robredo at Bise Presidente si Kiko Pangilinan, wala ng iba.”

Robredo thanked the national artists who joined her onstage in the people’s rally attended by an estimated 30,000 people, according to One Baguio Benguet and Leni People’s Campaign.

“Napakapalad po natin ngayong gabi na tatlong national artists ang kasama natin at naniniwala sa ating kakayahang mamuno sa ating bansa,” Robredo said.

The Vice President also thanked representatives of the local council of elders as well as officials and students of Saint Louis University, University of the Cordilleras, University of Baguio and the University of the Philippines.

Amid the recent Pulse Asia survey results, Robredo acknowledged it was still an uphill battle but the fight is still on.

“Gaya po ng sabi ng mga national artists kanina, kahit mahirap yung laban, lumalaban, kahit maraming mga hadlang hindi umaayaw dahil alam po natin na pag tama ang ating nilalaban, wala naman tayong talo,” she said.

The Vice President also said that miracles do happen when a pigeon happened to fly near the stage.

“Maraming milagrong nangyayari, alam niyo sa Zamboanga may lumapit din habang nagsasalita ako na paru-paro saka hindi pa nasisira ang record ko, 'pag umuulan at magsasalita ako humihinto talaga,” Robredo said.

Before heading to Baguio City, Robredo also went to Tabuk City, Kalinga where she also met with her supporters campaigning for her.

“Pero balikan ko lang para pag nahihirapan kayong i-explain kung bakit si Leni. Meron tayong paghuhugutan. 'Yung sinasabi ko na the kind of government that we are pushing is a kind of government that we already showed you at the Office of the Vice President. Ito 'yung pamahalaan na 'yung pinaka-core ay matulungan 'yung mga napapag-iwanan. Ito 'yung pamahalaan na ang ating focus ay sisiguraduhin na walang maiiwan sa laylayan,” Robredo said.

The Vice President also went to Bagued, Abra where she reminded supporters who have friends and relatives supporting Marcos to show them some “radical love”.