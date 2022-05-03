MANILA — American linguist Noam Chomsky has declared his support for the candidacies of Partido Lakas ng Masa tandem Leody de Guzman and Walden Bello for next Monday's elections.

In a video message on Monday, the emeritus professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology cited how the Philippines has been in a cycle of suffering due to uprisings and repression.

"The people of the Philippines have more than their share of suffering, brutality, and corruption. There have been repeated uprisings, providing hope for progress, crushed by violence and repression," he said.

Chomsky said that de Guzman and Bello can end the cycle with a promise for a "far better future."

"None of this is inevitable. Right now, there is a real opportunity to escape from this grim history. The upcoming elections offer a real choice. Two outstanding candidates are on the ballot," the professor said.

"They have programs designed to cure the ills of the current society and to offer a path for a far better future," he added.

The professor vouched for Bello as his colleague in the academe and his work, which to him was a "source of inspiration for engagement and activism."

"Walden Bello, I’ve known him for many years, has compiled a stellar record in activism and scholarship, always on the frontlines of struggles for justice and freedom in the Philippines and worldwide," Chomsky said.

"I’ve personally learned a great deal from his work which has also been a constant source of inspiration for engagement and activism. It’s been my great privilege to have been able to join him in some of his efforts," he added.

Chomsky also credited de Guzman's experience as a labor leader and push for a democratic socialist society that he thinks will help international politics.

"Ka Leody de Guzman has long been engaged in very impressive struggles, especially for the rights of working people, and along with Walden, in the leadership of popular movements that seek to defend and expand peace and justice in opposition to the neoliberal assault against the population, actually a form of cruel, one-sided class war, which has had devastating effects worldwide," he said.

"Their program of democratic socialism offers a way for the Philippines to escape from the bitter cycle of the past and to take its proper place in leading Asia forward, towards the role it can and should play in creating a much better world for the Philippines, and for all of us."

Chomsky is currently a professor at the University of Arizona.

RELATED VIDEO: