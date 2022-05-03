Ka Leody, Bello say lack of 'quality education' paved way for disinformation

Presidential aspirant Leody de Guzman and running mate Walden Bello greet supporters and campaign at the Pasig Mega Market on April 26, 2022, a few weeks before the national elections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The lack of "quality education" paved the way for disinformation to rise in the Philippines, the Partido Lakas ng Masa tandem of Leody de Guzman and Walden Bello said Tuesday.

De Guzman said Philippines' current education system has not provided adequate opportunities for critical thinking, which could've helped students counter disinformation.

"Pansinin mo ‘yung mga kurso natin, para sa business eh, sinasaulo lang ang mga bagay parang ginagawang robot dahil specific ‘yung mga trabahong pupuntahan. ‘Yung pagiging critical ng mga estudyante nawawala kaya ‘yung fake news lumulusot," de Guzman said in a Commission on Election sponsored interview.

(Take a look at our courses, for business, we just memorize things like robots do. Students fail to improve their critical thinking skills and now they become susceptible to fake news.)

"Pero kung ‘yung mga estudyante natuturo sa kanila ‘yung pagiging kritikal nila, walang magiging audience itong mga fake news na ito dahil makikita niya na kaagad na mali," he added.

(But if the students are taught how to be critical, fake news won't have any audience.)

Bello also lamented that the system did not emphasize the importance of history and fighting for human rights.

"The reason na maraming naniniwala sa kasinungalingan ni Bongbong Marcos, walang education on human rights and history. Mga dates lang, wala ‘yung critical aspect," he said.

(The reason that many believe the lies of Bongbong Marcos is because there is no proper discussion on human rights and history. Just dates, no critical aspect.)

The labor leaders proposed that there should be P1 trillion allocated for education where P300 billion will be for the improvement of the quality of education from technical trainings to critical thinking assessments.

"Hindi lang ‘yung technical training, although important din ‘yan, ‘yung moral training din and critical thinking kailangang-kailangan ho ‘yan talaga," Bello said.

(Not only technical training, although it is also important, moral training and critical thinking are also really necessary.)

De Guzman noted that teachers must have regular trainings, alongside increased wages.