5 children go missing in Batangas while swimming: Coast Guard

MANILA — Authorities are now searching for 5 children after they went missing while swimming in Balete town, Batangas, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Tuesday.

Citing local disaster management officials, the PCG identified the missing children as three boys and two girls aged between 7 and 12 years old.

They are all residents of Barangay San Toribio in Lipa City, Batangas, the PCG said.

The Coast Guard said the children went missing in an suspected drowning incident.

The PCG's search and rescue team, along with the Balete Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) and other local officials, are conducting surface search near the site where the victims were last seen.

Two divers from the PCG's special operations group in Southern Tagalog have also been tasked to perform underwater search.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.