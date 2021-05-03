World Press Freedom Day ginunita; mga pag-atake sa media kinondena

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Sa nakalipas na taon, mas dumami at lumakas ang pag-atake sa malayang pamamahayag sa iba't ibang panig ng mundo.

Kaya sa pagdiriwang ng World Press Freedom Day nitong Lunes, nagpahayag ng pagkabahala ang United Nations sa kasalukuyang lagay ng media.

"In too many countries, they run great personal risks, including new restrictions, censorship, abuse harassment, detention and even death, simply for doing their jobs," ani UN secretary general António Guterres.

Sa 2021 World Press Freedom index ng Reporters Without Borders, lumalabas na malaking bahagi o 73 percent ng 180 bansa ay pinipigilan ang mga mamamahayag na malayang makakuha at magbahagi ng impormasyon sa publiko.

Sa listahang ito, ika-138 ang Pilipinas, bahagyang bumaba ng 2 puwesto, dahil patuloy pa rin umano ang red-tagging at government attacks sa media.

Una na itong kinontra ng Palasyo. Giit ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, itinataguyod ng pamahalaan ang press freedom.

"Let me assure everyone that this administration will remain committed in promoting press freedom as a vital component and indicator of progress anywhere in the world," anang Pangulo.

Ngunit ayon sa Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility at National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, naging madugo ang mga nakalipas na taon para sa mga mamamahayag.

"Nineteen journalists were killed in the line of work from June 30, 2016 to April 30, 2021. All of them were males. Thirteen worked in radio, five in print and one online," ani CMFR executive director Melinda Quintos de Jesus.

Banta rin sa malayang pamamahayag ang pandemya, mula sa mga nagsasarang news organizations, tanggalan ng mga empleyado, at mga ipinatutupad na batas na naglilimita sa paraan ng pagkuha ng impormasyon.

Ramdam din ng karamihan ang chilling effect o nakapangingilabot na epekto ng panggigipit sa press freedom dahil sa red tagging at pagpatay sa prangkisa ng ABS-CBN.

Mariing tinututulan ng iba-ibang grupo ng mamamahayag sa Pilipinas ang pagsasabatas ng Anti-Terrorism Act na pipigil sa kalayaan sa pagkuha ng impormasyon.

"We call on the government to uphold the freedom of the press. We demand that the rights and safety of journalists and media houses be respected and protected at all times. Many of us have seen how efforts to go after 'enemies of the people' have led to zealous securitization of the government’s response to the problems of the country," anila sa pinirmahang pahayag.

Sa kabila ng mga balakid, tiniyak ng mga mamamahayag ang patuloy na pagganap sa tungkulin.

"We will not let these freedoms just be eroded... Somehow we will bounce back and reclaim them and continue to fight against threats to our freedoms and the democracy," ani Yvonne Chua, associate professor ng journalism sa UP.

"Delivering information is a public good, and that is the essential service of journalism and we are trying to fulfill that no matter what... I think that's what we are here for and we must never lose sight of what our purpose is," ani ABS-CBN News chief Ging Reyes.



—Ulat ni Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News